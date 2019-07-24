Graduation ceremony of 13th batch of engineers held at College of Engineering Pune

The graduation ceremony of the 13th batch of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) post autonomy, was held on Tuesday at the college auditorium.

Vijay Bhatkar, chairman board of governors of COEP; Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and BB Ahuja, director, COEP, were present for the occasion. A total of 1,059 students were awarded passing certificates. Toppers of each discipline, a total of 11 students of Bachelor of Engineering were felicitated with gold medals by Bhatkar.

Karmalkar, who was present as the chief guest, congratulated the graduating students and the institute, addressing it to be the benchmark for science and technology, humanities and social sciences. “It’s now the students’ turn to contribute to their parents, society, nation and all who supported them in different ways for accomplishing their dreams. Information Technology (IT) has improved employability and job opportunities in the countries where it has been used extensively. The engineers should therefore be trained to work with AI (artificial technology),” said Karmalkar.

In his inaugural address, Ahuja presented COEP’s annual report, stating some of the major highlights of the academic year 2018-19. It depicted various achievements of COEP students and faculty, variety of academic and non-academic programmes conducted at the college throughout the year. He also spoke about the future plan along with measures COEP plans to undertake in order to fulfil the same.

In his address, Bhatkar emphasised on the importance of developing the ability to express the knowledge gained in Indian languages, as in the case of other countries like Germany, China, Japan and Russia, which insist on dissemination of the knowledge in their respective national languages. “Having the software, research publications, technical books in local languages will enable the systems and knowledge to reach the rural people and remote areas as in one will have to think of different ways to ensure that technology reaches every strata of the society,” said Bhatkar.

