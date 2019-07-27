Heavy rains lash Pune, city witnesses slow moving traffic due to waterlogged roads

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 18.3 mm rainfall on Friday and has forecast heavy rainfall on July 27. Many areas in the city witnessed slow moving traffic due to waterlogged roads.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD, said, “IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Pune for Saturday.” “The rainfall recorded in the morning on Friday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm was 8.6 mm, and within three hours the rainfall recorded reached 18.3 mm,” said Kashyapi.

A godown caught fire at Dandekarnagar in Yeolewadi, Kondhwa at 6.30 am on Friday. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

“Pune is under cloud cover until July 27, caused by the presently packed isobars resulting in strong pressure gradient along with strong westerly wind. This is creating huge converges over Konkan and north-central Maharashtra, including Pune district,” Kashyapi said.

A Wall collapsed in Swatantryaveer Savarkar chowk, Dhankawadi on Friday. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Friday was 25. 9 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius, less that previous days. The temperature will continue to be around 26 degree Celsius maximum and 23 degree Celsius on July 27, said the IMD officials. Many areas in the city witnessed traffic snarls due to rain. Sarthak Phathak was caught in the slow moving traffic off Deep Bungla Chowk. He said, “The traffic ar Deep Bungla chowk was slow moving and it more time than usual to travel.” Another resident of Kondhwa Gul Jagat, said, “We spent our time inside the society club house instead of taking our usual evening walks.

