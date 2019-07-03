Helmet-less pillion rider killed in road mishap in Pune

A youth riding pillion died and his friend suffered minor injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a tourist bus on 8:45pm on Sunday night in Yerawada. According to the police officials, neither of them was wearing helmets.

The victim, identified as Amol Jadhav (28), is a resident of Tadiwala road. Jadhav was riding pillion along with his friend Ajay Davare (26), also a resident of Tadiwala road.

Police have identified the bus driver as Shankar Ankush Kendre (32), a resident of Latur. Kendre was driving a Tata Motors’ bus registered in Latur in the name of Ustad Sayyed Saber. Kendre was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody by a local court.

The bus driver has been booked under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) at Yerawada police station.

The injured and the deceased were crossing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar bridge in Yerawada when Kendre hit their two-wheeler, which caused the duo to fall off the vehicle. The duo fell on the road and the bus ran over Jadhav’s head, killing him on the spot.

A complaint was lodged by Davare who escaped with minor injuries.

Driver held for killing pedestrian

A 19-year-old truck driver was arrested for running over a 50-year-old pedestrian woman on Monday morning. The driver was identified as Sanket Sunil Gaikwad, a resident of Dehu road. The deceased has been identified as Pramila Istrail Minage, a resident of Mundhwa. She was walking when the truck driver hit her.

Gaikwad has been booked under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of IPC and Sections 184, 132(1)(C), and 119/177 of MVA at Mundhwa police station. Gaikwad was arrested on Monday, but granted bail by a local court on Monday evening.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:23 IST