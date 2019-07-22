HIV positive husband kills woman in Vishrantwadi

A 35-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a metal rod allegedly by her husband in Bhimnagar area of Vishrantwadi, police officials said. The husband (32-year-old) was arrested by the police on Sunday afternoon.

The husband and wife used to have constant fights, according to the police. “The husband was found to be HIV+ and we also found some documents pointing in that direction at their residence. They did not have a source of income and were living in poor economic conditions,” said police inspector (crime) Ravindra Kadam of Vishrantwadi police station. The police suspect that the wife may have also been HIV+.

Their neighbours suspect that the husband may have been drunk on the day of the incident. However, the police have sent his blood for tests in order to confirm this theory.

The woman’s body, meanwhile, underwent post-mortem and the doctors found that she died of severe head injury. “She had eight stitches on her head. The husband later confessed to have hit her repeatedly in the head with a metal rod,” said PI Kadam.

The woman was attacked on July 19 in the house where the police found marks of blood, upon investigation.

“She was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital and was declared dead at 5:30am today (Sunday). That is when the hospital authorities told us. We went to the hospital and met a male relative who was there with the woman. We also went to the house where we found blood marks and their belongings and pictures. The male relative claimed to be her cousin and tried to mislead us that her husband has left. We later found that he was the husband and arrested him,” said PI Kadam.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at the Vishrantwadi police station in the incident.

