Hoteliers in Pune claim ₹10 crore in dues pending for city’s use of hotels as quarantine facilities

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

Hoteliers in Pune have sought the state government’s intervention in the release of payment for hotels which were “forcibly requisitioned” by the district administration, under the Disaster Management Act, to quarantine Covid-19 medical staff, as well as patients, at the initial outbreak of the pandemic in April.

The total amount due, according to the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India and the Pune Hoteliers association (PHA), is approximately ₹10 crore for 24 hotels used.

The rates decided by the administration were ₹2,000 for a five-star hotel room, and ₹500 for a non-star hotel room, per day. The rooms were requisitioned from April onwards when the lockdown was enforced in Pune.

The association has registered its grievance with district collector Rajesh Deshmukh seeking release of the compensation.

“The hoteliers have approached the administration and I am looking into their complaints,” said Deshmukh.

“I have sought all the details on requisition and bills from the concerned department and based on the details, further action will be taken,” Deshmukh added.

“It is reported by members that although their hotels have been requisitioned and taken over, no payment of compensation has been made so far in any of the cases. This has led to further losses and our members are unable to meet even the daily expenses during these times. Hence, it may not be bearable to sustain the further burden of forced operations due to the requisitioned housing of guests,” stated a letter written by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India to the district collector and chief minister of Maharashtra on September 8.

“We did what the government asked us to do. Hotels were requisitioned for the purposes of accommodating health workers and doctors, and were promised compensation against the services provided, but we are still waiting for it. Hotel staff risked their lives to serve those who were quarantined in their hotels during the lockdown,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, of the association.

“We are hurt at the ‘use it and throw’ policy of the government. It is the ultimately the government which is bringing down this sector through its step-motherly treatment of the hotel industry. They are treating us like doormats. The industry is dying thanks to the state government as we are shut since five months. We stood by the government and it has failed us . They promised us compensation, but nothing has happened and we are sitting like beggars for their alms. Forty percent of the industry will shut down due to the indifferent attitude of the government,” Kohli said.

Sharan Shetty, president, Pune hoteliers association, said it is unfortunate that the hotels have to bear the brunt of a decision made in good faith. “Hotels were made to open and carry out operations by the state when they actually were closed. They have incurred expenses which they wouldn’t have if they were to remain shut. Now hotels are receiving electricity bills with penalties for not paying on time,” said Shetty.