Hotels, lodges, guest houses in Pune city to begin operations with 33% capacity from Aug 5

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:58 IST

PUNE Along with malls, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Monday, allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses to begin operations with a 33 per cent capacity from August 5.

Vikram Kumar issued detail guidelines for the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the lodging services.

Kumar said, “Thermal scanning, online payments, less rush at reception, social distancing – with these in place, these businesses can be run. Operators must ensure that customers have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.”

The hotels are being allowed to open for residential purposes only and the commissioner appealed to owners to not allow food in common dining areas, but to have in-house restaurants deliver room service.

Customers also need to wear masks while in the hotel, he said.

The PMC also asked hotels to run air conditioners in a temperature range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity in the range of 40-70 per cent.

An intake of fresh air must be allowed with adequate cross-ventilation.

As per the PMC’s SOP, when a customer vacates the room, blankets, curtains and bedsheets should be washed and the same room should not be given out for the next 24 hours.