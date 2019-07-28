How to trek smart this monsoon

Trekking season begins with the arrival of monsoon.

A trek to the mountains and forts is likely on the cards for a lot of people and while it is an enjoyable activity, certain precautionary measures must be kept in mind before wearing those all-weather boots. As picnic lovers flock forts, mountains, forests and waterfalls, incidents are reported of people falling while taking selfies.

Several spots have been identified as “risky” and “crowded” by trekking organisations and rescue operation members in and around Pune.

“Over the years, multiple spots around Pune have become famous for picnics and weekend treks. However, it has been noticed that safety is often neglected causing multiple incidents of accidents and deaths,” said Onkar Oak, Pune-based trekker and mountain rescue coordinator.

“Safety measures one needs to consider while going for picnic or trek during monsoons. Avoid overcrowded spots, do not drink while trekking and be aware of your surroundings. It is often seen that people carry Bluetooth speakers or car speakers with them on trails and party whole night. It is important to stay vigilant and follow the rules of mountain. Most importantly, respect the mountains, its history and heritage,” he said.

Vishwesh Mahajan of Nisarg Mitra, a trekking and rescue operation group from Panvel, said, “We cannot stop people from trekking. However, there are basic baselines to follow. Due to lack of knowledge and enthusiasm, we do not know where to stop while going on a trek. If you are going to a new spot for trek, mountaineering or in forest, first get all the details related to it. The “Bindaas” attitude to go anywhere at unknown places is not advisable and unsafe. Know your own limitations, get the route details, map, base village information and facilities available in the neighbourhood. Most importantly, maintain a local connect. Most of the people go for solo trekking and it is very important to take extra precautionary measures in such cases. Analyse the route, take suggestions and guidance from experienced trekkers and organisations.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:18 IST