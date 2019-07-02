Hussain Silver Cup: Rovers Academy ‘A’ thrash Priyadarshani 7-0 in Pune

Under a light drizzle, the eighth edition of the Hussain Silver Cup commenced at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday with Rovers Academy ‘A’ thrashing Priyadarshani Sports Centre 7-0.

Rovers were rampant from the beginning as they converted a penalty corner in the very first minute of the game. The setback dealt a blow to Priyadarshani’s tempo, and for the most part, the team were looking complacent on the pitch.

Rovers capitalised on Priyadarshani’s lackadaisical play throughout the game and took every chance they were given. Aditya Rasala and Pranav Mane, both scoring two goals each, were influential in their side’s comfortable victory.

Priyadarshani’s coach, William D’Souza says that his team was missing seven regular first team players due to academic responsibilities and hence, they struggled on the pitch.

There was a moment of controversy in the game when there was a slight misunderstanding amongst the officials regarding the hooter at the end of the third quarter.

The officials did not blow the hooter and the game went on, into the fourth quarter, with the players having no knowledge about what was happening.

After the game, both sets of players and coaches confronted the officials.

“I was waving my hand to make them know that the time for the third quarter was up, but no one noticed and the third and fourth quarter were played in one go”, said coach William D’Souza.

Even after a comfortable victory, Rovers Academy ‘A’ coach Moazaam Shaikh thinks there’s room for improvement. “We are practicing to get better. There are still some strategies we need to work on, some minute mistakes which we want to eradicate, and hopefully we’ll perfect them before our next game”, he said.

Railway Police Boys, Narayangaon Hockey Club win

Railway Police Boys walloped Satara XI 10-2 in a lopsided encounter. Akash Sapkal (7th, 14th, 59th) was the star of the win, while Omkar Musale (29th, 54th) chipped in with a brace. Uday Baramatikar (19th), Aniket Sapkal (25th), Sakib Inamdar (36th), Roshan Musale (56th) and Tejas Karale (58th) all scored.

For Satara XI, Sagar Karande (26th) and Akash Shevte (51st) netted one each.

In contrast, Narayangaon Hockey Club gave the outstations teams some cheer beating Rovers Hockey Academy ‘B’ 7-1. Hritik Gupta (14th, 33rd, 45th, 60th) with four goals was the top scorer of the day, while three goals from Nilesh Abhale (6th, 7th, 37th) helped Narayangaon score an easy opening day win.

Rovers Hockey Academy ‘B’ had Jaydeep G (43rd) pull one back.

Results

Narayangaon Hockey Club 7 (Nilesh Abhale 6th, 7th, 37th; Hritik Gupta 14th, 33rd, 45th, 60th) bt Rovers Hockey Academy ‘B’ 1 (Jaydeep G 43rd). Half Time 3-0.

Railway Police Boys 10 (Akash Sapkal 7th, 14th, 59th; Uday Baramatikar 19th; Aniket Sapkal 25th, Omkar Musale 29th, 54th; Sakib Inamdar 36th, Roshan Musale 56th, Tejas Karale 58th) bt Satara XI: 2 (Sagar Karande 26th; Akash Shevte 51st). Half time: 3-1

Rovers Academy ‘A’ 7 (Pranav Mane 1st, 42nd; Sufiyan Shaikh 23rd; Aditya Rasal 37th, 38th; Rohan Dede 50th; Md. Sajid Shah 56th) bt Priyadarshini Sports Centre, Khadki: 0. Half time: 1-0

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:58 IST