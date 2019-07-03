Hussain Silver Cup: Sans goalkeeper in first quarter, Raja SC pays the price

Match day 2 of the 8th Hussain Silver Cup did not disappoint in terms of the bizarre happening on field. The Raja Bungalow Sports Club took to the field to play Hockey Lovers at the Major Dhyanchand hockey stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday - without a goalkeeper.

Is this allowed?

Raja Bungalow’s defenders kept calm and did a brilliant job guarding an empty net, allowing Hockey Lovers to score just one goal (Pranay Garsund) in the first quarter.

The game would end 3-0 in favour of Hockey Lovers, with the Raja Bungalow goalkeeper making it to the game in the second quarter. Hockey Lovers couldn’t take full advantage of the missing goalkeeper, but it helped them get into a rhythm and they were able to unsettle the young Raja Bungalow team easily as the game progressed.

Raja Bungalow went 2-0 behind, conceding from a penalty corner. Akash Belitkar this time, placing the ball perfectly into the back of the net. In the third quarter, Raja Bungalow began to apply the pressure, trying to score their first goal. The midfield created chances, but the team was let down by poor finishing.

Hockey Lovers defended well in the Q3, with goalkeeper Anvit Angir ensuring his defence was not breached.

Hockey Lovers’ debutant Harsh Muthaya played an influential role in his side’s victory as he too ended up on the scoresheet, scoring the third and final goal of the game, in the final quarter; a well-executed counter attack.

Raja Bungalow were awarded a penalty stroke in the dying minutes of the game after their striker was brought down inside the penalty area, but there was to be no consolation goal for them as the penalty taker scooped the ball over the goal.

Raja Bungalow’s vice-captain, Shubham Shelar, speaking after the game, believes that his side is young and inexperienced and that the pitch wasn’t in great condition. He said, “The surface is muddy and slippery. So many of our players were slipping and falling due to that; because of which it was difficult to control the ball.”

Hockey Lovers striker Harsh Muthaya begged to differ. “This is the best pitch you can have in the state of Maharashtra,” was the the striker’s opinion.

Player of the match, Shubham Shelar (Raja Bungalow’s vice-captain), said, “There was no team combination. Our players are very young and this is just their second game. Hence, there was a lack of experience.”

Ajit ‘tricks, nets 6 in Hockey Pune landslide win over Kids XI; KP thrash PCMC XI

Hockey Pune and Balewadi-based Krida Prabodhini showed no mercy in handing Kids XI and PCMC XI massive defeats, respectively, at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium on Tuesday. Hockey Pune led the scoring charts teaching Kids XI a lesson with a 19-0 verdict. Krida Prabodhini earlier handed PCMC XI a 14-0 defeat.

The architect of Hockey Pune win was a six-goal performance by Ajit Singh. The others contributing in bulk were skipper Abdul Salmani and Arvind Kumar who netted three each. The star of the day was Ajit who netted had a hat-trick in the 19th, 21st, 23rd minutes and later added three more in the 26th, 32nd, 51st minutes.

The other scorers for Hockey Pune were Talib Shah, Kanchan Rajbhar with two-each, while Avneesh Sen, Gunendra and Sabistian Das.In the mid-day clash, Krida Prabodhini had eight players get onto the scorers’ list as they netted five in the first half and then knocked in nine goals against a hapless PCMC XI.

Triple strikes by Harish Shingdi (16th, 48th, 52nd), who netted his second off a penalty-stroke and Rohan Patil (24th, 41st, 43rd) were complimented by a brace each by Venkatesh Kenche (45th, 50th) and Dhairshil Jadhav (55th, 58th). The other goal-getters were Santosh Bharde (14th), skipper Aniket Gurav (19th), Ganesh Patil (22nd) and Rahul Shinde (36th).

Results:

Hockey Lovers 3 (Pranay Garsund 14th, Akash Belitkar 26th, Harsh Muthaya 51st) bt Raja Bangla SC 0; half time: 2-0.

Krida Prabhodhini 14 (Santosh Bharde 14th; Harish Shingdi 16th, 48th, 52nd; Aniket Gurav 19th; Ganesh Patil 22nd; Rohan Patil 24th, 41st, 43rd; Rahul Shinde 36th; Venkatesh Kenche 45th, 50th; Dhairshil Jadhav 55th, 58th) bt PCMC XI 0; half time: 5-0.

Hockey Pune 19 (Abdul Salmani 6th, 10th, 28th; Talib Shah 9th, 39th; Ajit Singh 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 32nd, 51st; Arvind Kumar 25th, 27th, 54th; Avneesh Sen 31st; Gunendra 38th; Sabistian Das 42nd; Kanchan Rajbhar 44th, 50th) bt Kids XI 0; half time: 10-0.

Today’s fixtures:

12 noon: Narayangaon Hockey Club v Railway Police Boys

1:15 PM: Green Meadows v Vikram Pillay Academy

2:30 PM: Hockey Pune v Pune City Line Boys/Friends Union

3:15 PM: Hockey Lovers v Rovers Academy ‘A’

