Hussain Silver Cup: Sapkal brothers score 7, Rly Police Boys win 14-3

Brothers Akash Sapkal and Sanket Sapkal scored seven goals between them as Railway Police Boys knocked Narayangaon Hockey Club out of the 8th Hussain Silver Cup at the Major Dhyanchand hockey stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. The brothers helped their team win 14-3.

It did not take much time for the first goal as Sanket received a pass from Uday Baramatikar and slotted past the keeper after just five minutes. Railway Police Boys had a chance to extend their advantage a few minutes later, but Ajay More and Kishor Wankhede fluffed their lines.

Another brilliant move saw Akash at the end of a long ball, which was scooped from the Railway Police Boys’ defence, but his effort was blocked by the keeper. Even after missing a few chances, there were more goals to come in Q1. Railway Police Boys won two successive penalty corners and managed to score a scrappy goal from the second one. Sanket scoring his and his team’s second goal of the match.

Railway Police Boys dropped their tempo after going two up and were punished for it as Narayangaon started pressing for a goal and managed to bag one courtesy of Nilesh Abhale, who managed to sneak past the defenders and put his team right back in the game. They joy was short-lived as a minute later, Railway Police Boys regained the two-goal cushion thanks to Akash, who pounced on a pass from Ajay More and put his team 3-1 at the end of Q1.

Narayangaon’s defence was caught napping two minutes into Q2 as pacey Tejas Karale flew past two defenders and placed the ball in the back of the net to extend the advantage. Narayangaon’s attacks were rare, but they did manage to win a penalty corner. Unfortunately for them, Railway Police Boys’ defence was in top form and Narayangaon couldn’t capitalise.

The game saw three fantastic, and consecutive, saves from Narayangaon’s goalkeeper, Navnath Shinde, after Railway Police Boys failed to score from a penalty corner. The ball did manage to sneak past the keeper on the fourth attempt, but it was bizarrely deflected off-target by a Railway Police Boys’ player. A few minutes later, the move of the match happened as Aniket sprinted down the right flank and played the ball into Sakib Inamdar, who then crossed it across goal for Tejas Karale to slot it in, further extending the advantage. Shortly after that move, Sanket scored to complete his hat-trick. The third quarter saw a goals galore as six goals were scored in Q3. Unfortunately for Narayangaon, they only managed to score one. Railway Police Boys were not only prolific in attack, but defended well too.

Railway Police Boys scored three goals in four minutes to put their team 11-2 up at the end of Q3.

After conceding quickfire goals, Narayangaon’s morale dropped and they couldn’t recover in the final quarter. They started the quarter with an attack and also ended up winning a penalty corner, but they couldn’t get a goal and instead ended up conceding the 12th goal of the match. Nilesh Abhale scored the third and final goal for Narayangaon. Railway Police Boys responded to that strike through Akash who scored two goals in the final two minutes to bag four goals for himself and help team win 14-3.

“I’m happy with the way we played, but now we are going to face tougher teams, so our focus is on that and we have to make sure we don’t let our guard down,” said Sanket Sapkal, Railway Police Boys, HT’s player of the match

“Narayangaon’s team isn’t used to this turf. They were very fit, but they struggled to adapt to the pitch today. I’m also looking forward to face some of the players who used to play for our team in the upcoming matches,” said Amol Bhosale, Railway Police Boys, player-coach

Vikrant Kharge, Narayangaon Hockey Club, vice-captain, said, “Our players were fatigued due to traffic, arrived late, and hence we did not get enough time to warm up and we struggled with the passing and man-marking.”

Rovers Academy ‘A’ enter last-8 on day of high scores

Hosts’ Rovers Academy ‘A’ fought off Hockey Lovers 3-1 to become the first team to make it to the quarterfinals on a day when rained goals.The next match involving Hockey Pune unfolded on similar lines. Talib Shah led the scoring charts of the day to swamp Pune City Line Boys.

The others joining in the scoring department were Ajit Shinde (11th, 38th, 54th), Avneesh S (13th, 44th) and Abung Singh (24th). The third match had Vikram Pillay Academy earn a walk over from Green Meadows and earn a berth in the pre-quarterfinals. In the last match of the day, where most scoring was done in the second half, Rovers Academy opened when Ankit Goud (30th) gave his team a 1-0 lead at half time. On resumption, Karan Durga (49th) made it 2-0, before Yash Angir (55th) struck from a penalty corner to made it 2-1 for Hockey Lovers. Rovers added another goal to make it 3-1 when Md. Sadiq Shaikh (58th) netted.

Results:

Railway Police Boys 14 (Sanket Sapkal 5th, 13th, 30th; Akash Sapkal 15th, 39th, 58th, 59th; Tejas Karale 17th 28th; Omkar Musale 32nd; Roshan Musale 36th, 44th; Amol Bhosale 38th, 49th) bt Narayangaon Hockey Club 3 (Nilesh Abhale 14th, 53rd; Liyaqat Ali 45th). Half Time: 5-1

Vikram Pillay Academy bt Green Meadows - W/O

Hockey Pune 13 (Ajit Shinde 11th, 38th, 54th; Avneesh Send 13th, 44th; Abung Singh 24th; Talib Shah 29th, 35th, 37th, 48th, 58th; Gunendra 32nd, 59th) bt Pune City Line Boys 0. Half Time: 9-0

Rovers Academy ‘A’ 3 (Ankit Goud 30th; Karan Durga 49th; Md. Sadiq Shaikh 58th) bt Hockey Lovers 1 (Yash Angir 55th). Half Time: 1-0

Thursday’s Fixtures:

12:30 PM: Prabhakar Aspat Academy v Hockey Pune

02:00 PM: Railway Police Boys v Excellency Academy

03:30 PM: Krida Prabodhini v Vikram Pillay Academy

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:44 IST