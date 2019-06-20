In a first, 90 students from Manipur at COEP for training programme

It was a completely different experience for Poupanliu Panmei, a computer science and engineering student from Manipur Technical University (MTU) based in Imphal, who attended lecturers and hands on training sessions at the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) over the past few days.

“We are so lucky to come to Pune and learn new things about our engineering course, which we have not been able to understand at MTU. This study tour is a turning point in our academic careers,” said Poupanliu.

At least 90 undergraduate students from MTU of different engineering streams – civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and communication and computer science have come to COEP, Pune, for a month-long internship and training programme (June 12 to July 12). This is the first time when such large number of students from Manipur have come to COEP for such a programme.

COEP has appointed professor Vijay Pande and Sandeep Meshram as programme coordinators for the month-long event. “We have a mandate to mentor institutes under the World Bank project, Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme. It is also a mentorship programme under the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD). This is a unique programme being conducted at COEP for the first time and since, MHRD wants to give a thrust to the students from the northeast, they wanted renowned engineering colleges to mentor new and upcoming engineering colleges like MTU,” said professor Pande.

“The first batch of students from all the engineering streams, who have passed the sixth semester and will start their fourth year, have come to COEP for a month-long internship programme from June 12 to July 12,” said Prof Sandeep Meshram.

The daily schedule of these students has been planned in advance to impart quality training within one month’s time. Their day starts with a lecture at 10am which depends on their respective streams. From 11am to 1pm, students have been given the opportunity to work in the various labs at COEP to get hands on training. After lunch, from 2pm to 3pm, there is a communication skills lecture for all stream students, where introduction to foreign languages like Japanese and German, is given to them.

Students also get time, from 3pm to 5pm, to work on mini projects based on their streams with the use of various applications and softwares available at COEP labs.

Another student, KH Jiteshwor from the electrical engineering branch, said, “We are learning many new things here. The faculty here is experienced and explain concepts better.”

Talking about this programme, professor BB Ahuja, COEP director, said, “It is our commitment to serve the society. The programme gives them an opportunity to see and work in state-of-the-art labs, experience the kind of research work which COEP is doing and add to their knowledge.”

