Inadequate action against erring builders in Pune draws ire

Experts say that action taken by Pune labour commissioner’s office against 24 builders during the past 18 months is not sufficient as compared to sheer scale and size of the industry and the prevalent hazards affecting construction workers in the city.

Action has been taken with regards to diluted standards of safety and security of construction accommodation for workers at different construction sites in the city and the suburbs.

At least 15 people, including four children and two women, were killed and two were injured when a compound wall of Alcon Stylus housing society in Kondhwa collapsed on the makeshift shanties adjacent to it. The incident took place in the early hours of June 29 after heavy rains lashed the city.

In another incident six people were killed when a wall collapsed at Sinhagad institute, on July 1.

Nitin Pawar, general secretary, Bandhkam Mazdoor Sabha, said, “Action against 24 developers is quite less as compared to thousands of labourers languishing in inhuman conditions at various construction sites.”

“Provision seeking rigorous imprisonment for violation of security and safety must be invoked to bring justice to the construction workers and their families,” he added.

Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade, minister of state for labour, relief and rehabilitation, said, “We have directed the district administration to prepare a detailed plan for all vulnerable spots after the Kondhwa and Ambegaon wall collapse which is aimed at ensuring security and safety of the construction workers.”

“The teams are conducting inspections of these sites and the concerned departments have been instructed to stay alert during the monsoon,” he said.

Rajiv Parikh, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Associations of India, Maharashtra, said, “Safety of labourers is not ignored by real estate developers. The developers ensure registration of labourers under Building and Other Construction Workers’ (Act) and take utmost precaution with the contractors to follow all the norms.”

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation ‘s (PMC) building permission department, at any given point of time, at least 1,000 construction sites are operational in the city on average, from 2017 till 2019.

The city engineering department headed by Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, carried out on the spot inspection of 300 labour camps after the Kondhwa Budruk wall collapse tragedy.

During this inspection seven spots were found to be unsafe.

Action has been taken by the government construction officer attached to the labour commissionerate who carries out the spot inspection and submits a report about the sites where the violations are observed.

The said officers have the powers to issue notice to stop the work to the said builder who is found violating the norms.

The aggrieved builder can approach the chief inspector who has issued the direction to his supervisory staff to conduct an inquiry. So if the staff after inspection finds out that the real estate developer has fulfilled the stipulated conditions, then the notice is withdrawn.

A deputy commissioner rank officer on condition of anonymity said, “It is morally binding on the builders to provide all the safety and security measures to the labourers failing which they cannot avail the facilities under the (regulation of employment and conditions of service ) 2007 Act.”

Construction workers risk lives for livelihood

1,000 construction sites operational on an average

300 labour camps operational

7 camps unsafe

27 cases involving 60 labour deaths registered in 3.05 years

Action was taken against 24 builders in the last 18 months

100 labourers moved to safe locations by PMC

Labour camps moved from Sadashiv peth, Shukrawar peth, Lohegaon, Kharadi and Dhankawdi, Parvati, Dhanakawdi, Hadapsar, Bibvewadi, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Kothrud, Karvenagar and Erandwane due to unsafe working conditions

‘Action against builders not sufficient’

What law says?

The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulations of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act – Section 47 ( Penalty for contravention of provisions regarding safety measures ) stipulates that whoever contravenes the provisions of any rules made under Section 40 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to three months or with a fine which may extend to Rs 2,000 or with both. And in case of continuing contraventions with an additional fine which may extend to one hundred rupees for every day during which such contravention continues after conviction for the first such contravention.

