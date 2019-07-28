Incessant rains do not stop these courageous athletes at Pune Athletics Championship

It turned out to be the day where rain and athletes had a clash at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. Both turned out to be winner in their own sense at the end of the day.

Day two of Pune District Junior Athletics Championship was marked with incessant rain which continued from overnight and it became heavier on Saturday morning.

The morning session of the meet scheduled for 7 am started on time with track events. Heavy rains tested the courage of athletes and they were in no mood to bow down.

“It is hard to run in rain as your body gets heavier when you are running and even you body gets cool down which makes run difficult. We need to run with tricks and protect body,” said under-14 runner Dhairyashil Dhere who ran heats event of 600 metre and qualified for final event which was delayed by an hour with rain getting heavier in afternoon.

Ronak Ashok Kumar (in red) in action during boys under-16 800metre run at Pune District Junior Athletics Championship at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

Pune District Amateur Athletics Association (PDAAA) managed to conduct 17 finals in morning sessions.

“If rain is not heavy then we can easily conduct track events but field events like hammer throw, shot put -- wet ground and water logging makes things difficult,” said Gurbance Kaur who is athletics coach and also part of PDAAA organising body.

Things got difficult for organisers in afternoon as two hours (1-3pm) it was heavy down pour and there was no chance of conducting track events or field events.

“We managed morning session quite nicely,” added Kaur.

At 3.30 pm, session commenced and athletes got ready for warm up.

“Even during practice session if it starts raining we practice indoor,” said under-18 athlete Laukik Somvanshi who took part in 200 metre and 110 metre hurdles race. Bhakti Bedarkar, who was in action in 200 metre heat event after brief rain interruption qualified for final with finishing on second position , said, “Running in rain is very difficult.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:37 IST