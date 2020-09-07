e-paper
Home / Pune News / Infant, grandmother killed after newly installed MSEDCL transformer explodes in Bhosari

Infant, grandmother killed after newly installed MSEDCL transformer explodes in Bhosari

The transformer in question is situated at building number three, Rajwada, Indryaninagar and as per the Bhosari MIDC police, exploded on Saturday at 2pm.

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:14 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
A transformer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) exploded at Indryaninagar in Bhosari.
A transformer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) exploded at Indryaninagar in Bhosari. (HT PHOTO)
         

A five-month-old girl and her grandmother succumbed to burn injuries sustained after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) transformer blew up near their home on Saturday at Indryaninagar in Bhosari.

The transformer in question is situated at building number three, Rajwada, Indryaninagar and as per the Bhosari MIDC police, exploded on Saturday at 2pm.

According to the police, Shivani Kakade, a five-month-old died on Sunday, and her grandmother Sharada Kotwal, 51, succumbed on Saturday.

The infant’s mother Harshada Kakade, also sustained series burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon general hospital in Pune.

“The death of a maternal grandmother and a five-month-old girl has been reported. Treatment on the mother is on, as she has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is under observation,” said Satish Nandurkar, police inspector, MIDC Bhosari.

According to Nandurkar, Harshada was giving her daughter a bath when the transformer situated near their house, exploded, causing a fire.

Shivani Kakade, 5 month old.
Shivani Kakade, 5 month old. ( HT PHOTO )
Sharada Kotwal, 51.
Sharada Kotwal, 51. ( HT PHOTO )

The police have registered an accidental death report.

“First Information Report (FIR) will only be registered after a report on whether there was a technical issue with the transformer is filed. Once we know the exact reason for the death, or a complaint from family members, an FIR will be lodged,” said Rajendra Kunte, senior police inspector, MIDC, Bhosari.

MSEDCL forms 3-member probe team; Rs 4 lakh to kin of deceased

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has initiated an inquiry into the incident and has promised it will provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased in Bhosari.

“The MSEDCL has formed a three-member committee and the show-cause notice has been served to officials involved in setting up transformer and also to the manufacturer of the transformer,” an MSEDCL issued on Sunday stated.

Deadly past

April 2019 Three-and-half-year-old Aditya Gaikwad loses all four limbs after he comes in contact with a ‘live’ cable connected to a transformer

December 30, 2019 Three youth electrocuted in Hinjewadi as eight- metre tall ladder used to set up street lights comes in contact with ‘live’ cable in Hinjewadi

