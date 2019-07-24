Inspiring stories touch hearts at Lokmat Women Summit 2019 in Pune

I am trying to be a hero, and do not consider my female actors as competition,” said Taapsee Pannu, one of the panellists at the Lokmat Women Summit 2019 at its inaugural session on Tuesday.

She was speaking about her journey as an actor pitched against a male actor-dominated Hindi film industry.

Taapsee gave an insight into the attributes and the practices within the industry and how she overcame it.

“There is wrong conditioning in the industry that the ‘hero’ has a gender. But nowadays, we are finally rethinking on these words, revamping these definitions of actors and recognising women as actors,” she said.

The Lokmat Women Summit 2019 was a day-long event that brought stories of various women to life. The theme of the event was ‘live to lead’, where the invited women spoke about their hardships and journeys to be today’s leaders in their respective fields.

The event was inaugurated by Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the legislative council; Usha Kakade, chairperson, Gravittus Foundation in the presence of Vijay Darda, chairman, Lokmat Group and Vijaya Rahatkar, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha among others.

The Sakhi Sanman and Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar was presented to filmmaker Sumitra Bhave for her contribution to cinema and to Thamabai Pawar for working on behalf of Adivasi (tribal) women.

The award distribution was interspersed with panel discussions on various subjects like ‘the stones they throw,’ inspired by Savitribai Phule, where activists Gauri Sawant, Trupti Desai and Aishwarya Tamaichikar spoke on issues like opposition from society to social reforms.

Panel discussions on path breaking ideas and businesses and inspirational stories also captivated the audience.

