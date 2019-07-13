Interim relief by high court brings back parking charges at Pune malls 

Several malls and multiplexes across the city have resumed collecting parking fee from visitors.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) city improvement committee had taken up the issue of parking charges at shopping complex/malls at one of its meeting and directed the civic administration to issue the notice, which was released on June 19.

Phoenix Market city on Ahmednagar road, Kumar Pacific Mall, Westend Mall at Aundh have started charging a parking fee from visitors citing the petition filed by Pavillion Mall located on Senapati Bapat road.

Pavilion Mall got to reinstate parking charges following a writ petition by ICC Realities (India) Private Limited in Bombay high court challenging the PMC’s notice on scrapping parking fees as “arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory in nature”.

Chandrakant Dudhane, an IT employee, said, “It was nothing, but a gimmick by PMC to lure people to malls and multiplexes which were empty because of high parking charges. Now the malls are back to charging and fleecing us.”

Ravindra Thorat, head of the PMC legal department, said, “We have been given an interim order that PMC will not take any action against the malls and that the notice is sub judice. The execution of the notice is stopped until the next hearing of the high court bench of Justice SC Dharmadhikari and Justice GS Patel which is on July 16.”

An official of ICC Realities on condition of anonymity said that the PMC’s use of Sections 2 (50) and 243A (2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act in justification of the notice “is in ignorance of Sections 2 (46) and 66 of the same enactment.

While Section 250 of the MMC Act defines ‘public places’ as those to which the public have or are permitted to have access, by itself it is illegal and stretching it to privately owned property”.

