It’s raining potholes in Pune this monsoon

After barely a few weeks of inconsistent rain, potholes have resurfaced on roads across the city.

Areas like Swargate, in front of RTO, Sai Baba Temple on Satara Road, Salisbury Park, Lullanagar, Golibar Maidan signal, Solapur Bazar, Karve road, Ahmednagar road mainly from RTO office to Bund Garden are riddled with potholes and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Ramesh Singh, a resident of Swargate, who works with an online food delivery service site, said, “I have to travel frequently on my two-wheeler for work purpose. Due to rains and potholes on roads, I am not able to deliver food items to consumers on time.”

Another resident of Market Yard, Sakshi Lunkad, said, “I commute daily from Market Yard to Baner. Due to bad road conditions riding on my two-wheeler has become painful. I suffer from backaches due to it.”

Commuters face inconvenience as the road at Atur Sangtani Park, Salisbury Park, is waterlogged and riddled with potholes. ( HT/PHOTO )

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “It is true that potholes have developed on city roads. The main reason for this is road trenching.”

“PMC has started helpline numbers for residents to address the issue. Residents can register complaints and we will immediately take action,” said Pawaskar.

‘We have published a list of area-wise engineers on the official website www.pmc.gov.in/en,” he said.

Prashant Inamdar, convener, Pedestrian First, has written to Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, about the bad quality of roads.

“Pathetic condition of potholed roads is an extremely serious issue, the civic body needs to act immediately to address this problem,” he said.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:53 IST