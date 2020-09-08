Jumbo rescue: new mgmt at Pune’s COEP; video conference facility for patients

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:20 IST

The Pune district administration on Monday roped in ‘Medbros,’ an agency looking after Annasaheb Magar jumbo facility, to improve the services at the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) facility.

The decision was taken on Monday after a series of complaints about its mismanagement and death of critical patients.

“During the meeting, we decided that now the functioning g of COEP jumbo facility will be handed over to Medbros. The agency is also handling the operations at Annasaheb Magar facility,” said Rao.

“They are doing a good job at Pimpri-Chinchwad. So, they will take the charge now, today (on Monday) the formal work order is given to them,” said Rao.

The steering committee meeting was attended by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioners, Sassoon Hospital dean and all other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Lifeline Services which was served a notice by the district administration said it has opted out from the management of the COEP facility given the “political pressure” and interference of multiple agencies.

Sujit Patkar, director, Lifeline, said, “There is a lot of political pressure and interference. For the safety of our doctors, we had deployed bouncers as they are working under tremendous pressure. Some doctors left the facility due to the same reason and we didn’t want to compromise on the services. Our staff was also reduced, so before anything adverse happens we have already taken the steps to leave.”

Last week, two patients died in the absence of immediate treatment at the jumbo facility. This was followed by a journalist Pandurang Raykar’s death as he could not get cardiac ambulance in time to shift from facility to private hospital. Following these incidents, patients and their relatives complained about lack of coordination, shortage of staff and medicines and unruly behaviour of bouncers, who refused relatives to meet their patients.

Apart from replacing the agency, other major changes planned at the COEP jumbo facility include putting in place a robust communication system between the treating doctors and the relatives of the patients. “We are going to start it on two channels, one would be proactively giving phone calls to the relatives of the patient. Second is that if a relative of the patient comes to the facility, he/she can have video interaction with the patient through the audio-visual system. This system will start functioning from Tuesday here,” said Rao.

During the meeting, it was also decided to change treatment protocol, with the decision to rope in expert doctors from private hospitals of Pune. “We are ready to pay them appropriate fees as they will be guiding and treating critical patients. they will provide guidance related to the treatment protocol of critical patients,” said Rao.

While the COEP facility was made functional on August 23, the Annasaheb Magar facility started functioning a week later. Both facilities have a capacity of 800 beds each.

Inquiry report of journalist’s death to be submitted today

The inquiry report of into the death of journalist Pandurang Raykar is likely to be submitted by Tuesday by the Sassoon Hospital doctors team. Last week deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had ordered to do a detailed enquiry about the facility after many issues were raised by the relative of the patients.