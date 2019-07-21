Kalyaninagar residents meet cops with complaints of increasing thefts in area

Worried by the increasing incidents of burglary, the Kalyaninagar residents on Saturday evening met the police department officials to discuss how the department is planning on tackling the issue.

At least 80 residents from the area met the police officials and raised their complaints of how such incidents have grown recently.

Satish Khot, a citizen activist, said, “A number of new restaurants have come up in the area that are open late into the night. Consequently, the number of people gathering in the area has increased, leading to such problems.”

Some of the demands raised by the residents was better security arrangements, checking if flats are rented out illegally to unknown people via unscrupulous agents in the area and the need to install close circuit television cameras (CCTV) at appropriate places whose footage should be monitored by the police officials regularly.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 16:48 IST