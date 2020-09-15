Keep testing facilities open on Sunday, public holidays: NCP’s Tambe

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:23 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member and former standing committee chairman Vishal Tambe wrote a letter to the municipal administration seeking 24x7 operations of Covid-19 testing centres.

“With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started 19 RT-PCR and 21 rapid antigen testing facilities in various ward offices. Each testing facility has a huge rush daily and with the facility being closed on Sundays and public holidays, it adds to the burden the next day,” the letter read.

Tambe said, “The existing health staff at the testing facilities are overburdened because of the massive rush. The administration must depute additional manpower and keep testing facilities open on all days of the week so that employees get weekly offs, but at the same time, PMC is able to test many people. Even though private labs are conducting tests, citizens believe that PMC testing facilities give accurate results.”

Meanwhile, the NCP on Monday started a Covid-19 help desk in all the assembly constituencies. The Covid brigade of the NCP will work as a helpline and inform citizens about testing facilities, bed situation in the hospitals and also counsel patients.

Minister of state for forest Dattatray Bharne inaugurated the Covid-19 help desk at Parvati assembly constituency on Monday.