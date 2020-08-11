e-paper
Kingpin, five members of Akkya gang booked under Mcoca in PCMC

Kingpin, five members of Akkya gang booked under Mcoca in PCMC

pune Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:19 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC ) police booked the kingpin of a criminal gang and five of his accomplices, including two minors, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) for spreading fear and terror in Chikhali area.

The gang, known as Akkya Bond Gang in police and crime circles, has 18 criminal cases lodged against them in different police stations.

The criminals booked have been identified as Pandurang Mohol alias Sumit alias Akkya (19), a resident of Mahalaxmi Housing Society in Chikhali; Vikas alias Pangya Dhondiram Jadhav (22), a resident of Jijamata Housing Society; Shoaib Israel Shaikh (19), a resident of Saikrupa Society; Vishal Ramdhan Kharat (20), a resident of Otta Scheme and two minors.

Police inspector Rajkumar Shinde said that Akkya and the other criminals have been booked under Mcoca. A Mcoca proposal against the accused was moved by Chikhali police station incharge Satish Mane to DCP Vinayak Dhakane. “There are eighteen serious offences lodged against them at different police stations and the accused were involved in threatening citizens and disturbing law and order situation in the area,” he said.

The proposal was prepared and the shortcomings were improved and sent to additional commissioner Ramnath Pokale who gave the final approval and permission for further action.

