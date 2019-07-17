Kondhwa wall collapse: HC grants interim pre-arrest bail to three

The Bombay high court has granted interim protection from arrest to three persons, including two builders, booked in connection with Kondhwa wall collapse in Pune in which 15 people, including four children and two women, lost their lives.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere granted interim pre-arrest bail to Suresh Shah and Pankaj Vohra of SVG Builders LLP, and Rashmikant Gandhi primarily in view of the report of the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP) indicting Alcon Landmarks for the poor quality of the retaining wall and consequent collapse.

At least 15 people, including four children and two women, were killed and two were injured when the compound wall of Alcon Stylus co-operative housing society in Kondhwa in Pune collapsed on makeshift shanties adjacent to it in the early hours of June 29 after heavy rains lashed the city.

After the incident, Kondhwa police station in Pune has registered an offence and booked several persons under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) r/w 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Apprehending arrest in the case, the trio have approached high court. Arguing case of the two builders, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi pointed out that no construction activity had begun on the adjacent plot of the two, Shah and Vohra, when the incident took place, and the temporary sheds for the labours were built about ten feet away from the building.

The senior advocate claimed that even if the facts stated in the FIR were taken at their face value no offence under Section 304 of the IPC is made out. He urged the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the two pointing out the CoEP report obtained by the Pune Municipal Corporation indicting M/s. Alcon Landmarks for the poor quality of the retaining wall and for the consequent collapse that resulted in loss of 15 lives.

Justice Mohite-Dere has asked the trio to report to the investigation officer for three consecutive days and later as and when called, and posted their pleas for further hearing on July 30. In the event of arrest in the meantime, they are ordered to be released on the bond of Rs. 50,000 each.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST