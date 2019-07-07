Kondhwa wall collapse: Judicial custody of two builders extended

PUNE A local court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of two real estate developers Vivek Sunil Agarwal (32) and Vipul Sunil Agarwal (30). They were arrested in the Kondhwa wall collapse incident.

At least 15 people, including four children and two women, were killed and two were injured when a compound wall of Alcon Stylus housing society in Kondhwa collapsed on the makeshift shanties adjacent to it. The incident took place in the early hours of June 29 after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Agarwals were arrested by Kondhwa police on June 29 and were in police custody till Saturday.

The remand application moved by Kondhwa police before the magistrate stated that the police have recovered building layout plans, work order copy for the construction of the retaining wall and the order of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) city engineer asking the builders to move labour camps to safer places to prevent loss of lives in monsoon.

The other documents recovered included amenity space documents, non-agriculture (NA) land order and development rights related documents.

Police told the court that Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, had issued a notification related to safety norms to all the builders on April 15 directing them to shift the labour campus to safe places.

The police told the court, “It was the developer’s responsibility to shift labourers to another location,” adding that the developers did not pay heed to the PMC engineer’s directions.

The remand application further stated that the city engineer had communicated to the builders to seek necessary permissions for carrying out construction work and a letter seeking structural audit of the wall.

The application mentioned that a high-level five-member committee has been constituted to probe the case and fix responsibilities under additional district collector and the report would be submitted to the government within eight days.

Accused builders

Jagdishprasad Tilakchand Agarwal (64), a resident of NIBM road, Kondhwa

Sachin Jagdishprasad Agarwal (34), a resident of Magarpatta road, Hadapsar

Rajesh Jagdishprasad Agarwal (27), a resident of Hadapsar

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:13 IST