Kondhwa wall collapse: PMC suspends registration of two developers

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has served notice for suspension of registration of two developers in the Kondhwa wall collapse incident.

At least 15 people, including four children and two women, were killed and two were injured when a compound wall of a housing society in Kondhwa collapsed on the makeshift shanties adjacent to it in the early hours of June 29 after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Pune police told a court on Sunday that the developers of a housing society where a wall collapse killed 15 people amid torrential rain had previously ignored warnings by residents that the structure was tilting and could fall.

According to officials, PMC served first suspension notice to Kanchan Developers, on whose site the wall collapsed. Kanchan Developers is one of the accused in the case who is mentioned in the first information report (FIR) and Alcon Landmark, the neighbouring housing society, who share the same compound wall.

“We have served them first notice for suspension of registration. The PMC will hear the two developers and take a final decision,” said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation.

The civic body, according to Waghmare, will also be taking action against the two architects of respective firms for ‘faulty design’ of the structure.

Developers are at fault: committee member

The committee constituted to probe the Kondhwa wall collapse accident has submitted its report to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday who will now present it before the Pune district collector.

One of the members of the committee requesting anonymity said, “We visited the site two times and have done a detailed inspection. We have found that the developers are at the fault as it is clear that instead of retaining the wall, they had constructed a compound wall that too in an unscientific manner.”

We have highlighted these findings along with some more which is there in the confidential report that has been submitted to the PMC, said the committee member.

Fifteen persons, including four children, were killed and two others injured on Saturday when a portion of a 15-ft high compound wall of a housing society in Kondhwa collapsed on adjoining shanties of construction workers following incessant rains.

A total of 11 people have been booked for culpable homicide, Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune informed the assembly House, adding that out of them, two have so far been arrested. After the probe report is received, further action would be taken,” he said.

All the deceased labourers belonged to Katihar district of Bihar, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to their villages. He noted that the construction work was going on in a very narrow lane.

Residents risk lives and commute on unpaved roads

After the wall collapse incident in Kondhwa on June 29 which claimed 15 lives, the residents of Alcon Stylus housing society are facing another serious challenge of unpaved road work near the society.

The half a kilometre stretch of the road is in a bad condition and residents have to risk their lives while commuting on the road.

Juzair Shaikh, a resident of Alcon Stylus, said “Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not helping the residents in resolving the road issue. This road is a threat to our lives and needs to be repaired immediately.”

PMC is also facing the ire of residents in Mohammadwadi, Undri, Kondhwa Khurd, Kondhwa Budruk, Kharadi, Sayyednagar, Hadapsar and Wanowrie for the bad conditions of the roads.

Residents of Aple Ghar in Wagholi have to make their way through an unpaved road daily. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston Society, Mohammadwadi, who has been fighting a legal battle with the PMC for the incomplete road near the society, alleged that, “PMC is at fault as they have given permission to builders for building construction and also issued completion certificates.”

Similarly, the condition of roads is worse in Wagholi which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority where at least 25 connecting roads to different societies are yet to be acquired for road construction.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “The PMRDA has failed on all counts in providing basic amenities to the residents.”

Siddhartha Dhende, PMC deputy mayor, said,“Why is the civic body giving building construction permissions when there is no water, road and electricity supply in the area?” HT tried to contacted PMC Commissioner and Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of road PMC, but they were unavailable for comments.

