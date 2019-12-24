Koregaon Park traffic division records highest drink driving cases in 2019

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:45 IST

Strap: KP registered 1,004 cases, while the least number of cases, 168, has been recorded at Sinhgad

Six traffic divisions - Koregaon Park, Wanowrie, Aiport, Hadapsar, Warje and Bharati Vidyapeeth emerged at the top of the list of the highest number of drink driving cases registered between January 1, 2019 and December 22, 2019.

A total number of 13,239 cases have been registered in 2019 in all the 24 traffic divisions under Pune police commissionerate. The highest number of cases - 2,702 - was registered in April.

According to the data available with the traffic branch, Koregaon Park topped with 1,004 cases, followed by Wanowrie- 847, Airport – 794 , Hadapsar -772 , Warje -712 and Bharati Vidyapeeth -711. The least number of cases was registered at Sinhgad-168.

Pankaj Deshmukh, former deputy commissioner of police (traffic) who has now been transferred to Zone IV earlier this week, said that the drink driving cases increase during the festive season. “We have taken strict action in areas where we received the most complaints from. The stringent action has had an impact on offenders as they now know, that they have to visit the court for proceedings if caught drinking and driving. Our action has proved to be an effective deterrent and it has been done in the larger interest of the public to make the roads safer for driving,” he said.

The traffic police have booked offenders after they were found under the influence of alcohol through various methods, like breath analysing tests, nakabandi at various spots and surprise checks outside pubs and hotels. In a drive launched by the traffic police, drivers of heavy vehicles were also checked. Action was taken against offenders under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act, which states that alcohol content legal limit is 0.03% to 30 micro litre in 100 ml blood.

“Drink driving has become rampant in the city. The police officials are taking action as per the norms, but what is needed is mass action against the menace. Action must be taken right outside the clubs and restaurants which serve liquor. A holistic solution is the need of the hour and police action must increase with the new year around the corner,” said Sanjay Parmar, activist.