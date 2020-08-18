Labour beaten by local residents in Bhosari, dies due to shock

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:12 IST

A labour, who entered a house of a Bhosari resident during the wee hours on Tuesday, was physically assaulted and later died due to shock after being allegedly beaten and tied by local residents, said officials.

The deceased entered the house in Bhosari at 5am on Tuesday by opening the door latch. The family members, who were in the adjacent room, raised an alarm. Then, locals gathered at the spot sensing that a thief had entered the house. They jointly assaulted him after tying him with a rope, police said.

The deceased has been indentified as Santosh Mahadev Houshe (36), a resident of Dighi who died of shock and fear after being assaulted, said Bhosari police station incharge Shankar Autade.

Autade further said, “The deceased entered the house of a person in Bhosari gaothan and was caught by the family members. He was shouting at that time. They tied him with a rope and beat him up and informed the police. He was again beaten up by other persons who gathered at the spot leading to his death in their custody. He fell unconscious due to shock and died before he could be rushed to the hospital. He worked as a labour and stepped into the house in an inebriated state with the intention of stealing, the residents informed. There is no mark of any external injury on his corpse. We have registered a case of culpable homicide in this regard.”

The police have invoked IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide).