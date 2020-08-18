e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Labour beaten by local residents in Bhosari, dies due to shock

Labour beaten by local residents in Bhosari, dies due to shock

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:12 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

A labour, who entered a house of a Bhosari resident during the wee hours on Tuesday, was physically assaulted and later died due to shock after being allegedly beaten and tied by local residents, said officials.

The deceased entered the house in Bhosari at 5am on Tuesday by opening the door latch. The family members, who were in the adjacent room, raised an alarm. Then, locals gathered at the spot sensing that a thief had entered the house. They jointly assaulted him after tying him with a rope, police said.

The deceased has been indentified as Santosh Mahadev Houshe (36), a resident of Dighi who died of shock and fear after being assaulted, said Bhosari police station incharge Shankar Autade.

Autade further said, “The deceased entered the house of a person in Bhosari gaothan and was caught by the family members. He was shouting at that time. They tied him with a rope and beat him up and informed the police. He was again beaten up by other persons who gathered at the spot leading to his death in their custody. He fell unconscious due to shock and died before he could be rushed to the hospital. He worked as a labour and stepped into the house in an inebriated state with the intention of stealing, the residents informed. There is no mark of any external injury on his corpse. We have registered a case of culpable homicide in this regard.”

The police have invoked IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide).

top news
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In