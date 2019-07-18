Labourer booked for beating stray dog to death in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked a labourer for allegedly torturing and killing a stray dog.

A complaint was filed on July 15 by Prajakta Kunal Singh, 32 resident of Eden Court row house colony, Wakad, who found the animal at 11:30 pm.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ripan Sabur SK, 23, a construction labourer and a resident of Shankar Kalatenagar, Wakad.

Singh alleged that she saw the accused beat up the dog.

She, along with her friends rushed the female dog to a veterinarian.

The veterinarian pronounced the dog dead on arrival and stated that she had been tortured before being beaten to death.

“The body was found to have been badly beaten up. The complainant had seen the arrested man while beating the dog up,” said an official of Wakad police station.

A case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 1(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Wakad police station against the accused.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:08 IST