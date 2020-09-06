Large number of patients came to jumbo facility after oxygen supply was disrupted at Sassoon in Pune: Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:46 IST

The jumbo facility at Shivajinagar was in the eye of storm mainly due to a large number of patients coming there after oxygen supply at Sassoon was disrupted, said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The jumbo facility at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) faced numerous complaints this week after three patients died while a journalist did not get a cardiac ambulance. An audio clip of a doctor purportedly claiming that four patients died in absence of medicines, added to the criticism.

Responding to criticism, Rao said, “We were expecting that the jumbo facility will be scaled up step by step. However, during the Ganesh festival, the inflow of patients increased as Sassoon’s oxygen supply system suddenly collapsed, forcing us to undertake repair work there.”

“Due to the repair work, most patients from Sassoon were shifted to the jumbo facility, adding the burden to the newly set up facility, where systems are being streamlined,” said Rao.

He also informed that an additional private agency was being roped in to put in place management of Pune’s jumbo facility.

Responding to criticism over functioning of the jumbo facility, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that he has sought a detailed report about the centre and the report is being prepared by Sassoon hospital dean which will be submitted by Monday.

“There are many complaints about the jumbo hospital. I have asked the authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry about deaths there. If needed, we will take action against the contractor and replace them,” he said.

Decisions taken in the meeting

- Prakash Javadekar announced that more help from the central government will be given and it will provide more ventilators and necessary help for improving testing

- Almost 30 to 40 per cent of people in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are not using masks. All the leaders appealed to residents to use masks or face action

- Better coordination for ambulances

- Daily briefing to media