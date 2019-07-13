Laying tracks for Pune metro line begins

While the Chinchwad to Range Hills elevated track work has begun, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will resume the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor metro work near Mula- Mutha riverbed only after monsoon.

Rain halts metro work near Mula-Mutha riverbed

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, public relations office, Maha-Metro, said, “The work has been put on hold since June 15. We wanted to avoid any problem that could be created due to water discharged from the Khadakwasla dam, owing to heavy rains in catchment areas.”

According to Sonawane, work on these areas will continue post the departure of monsoon (August).

He said, “While the work near Mula-Mutha riverbed is on hold, workers have been deployed to other under-construction sites to expedite the ongoing work at other locations in the city.”

The Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor covers a 14.7 km stretch which is elevated and some part of it passes from the Mutha riverbed from Nal stop to Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Three stations will be located alongside Mutha river. The Maha-Metro began construction of foundations and pilling base of pillars along the river from Karve road near Deccan Gymkhana to the Congress Bhavan ahead of the Balgandharva chowk.

