Lonavla police book 95 car drivers, collect Rs 95K in fines

On Sunday the Lonavla police took action against 95 car drivers at Bhushi dam, for violating traffic rules.

Fines worth Rs 95,000 have been collected by the police over the past weekend for breaking lanes, among other violations. The fines were recovered by way of e-challans and action was taken at Kumar chowk, Raiwood chowk and Bhushi dam road.

A hundred police officials along with traffic warden under the guidance of BR Patil, senior police inspector were present at the spot. Despite heavy police presence, violations continued as weekend revelers were present in large numbers.

Police inspector BR Patil said multiple advisories have now been issued. Parking restrictions were in force on Sahara bridge since the road is narrow which could cause serious problems for visitors. The police also issued an advisory stating strict action against the consumption of liquor at tourist spots. Youths found passing and making obscene gestures towards women and girls will face strict action. Hooligans found shouting and creating issues of law and order will be rounded up and taken into custody, states the order.

Inspector Patil said that action has been initiated to raise the safety standards of the revellers visiting the area. “ We are taking strict action as so to make Bhushi dam a safe space for tourists. The number of tourists visiting this area has gone up in the past few years. It has become a major challenge to maintain law and order including the safety of women and young girls. We are keeping a special watch on the hooligans, and want to ensure that people enjoy their trip without causing a nuisance to others.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:37 IST