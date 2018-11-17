Today in New Delhi, India
‘Maharashtra to get 10 regional epilepsy centres by the end of this year’

Dr Vijay Kandewad, NHM joint director of Maharashtra, who said, “We plan on starting 10 regional epilepsy centres in the state by the end of this year. Proposal for the same has been sent to the NHM, central ministry and the administration work is in process. We expect the centres to be functional this year itself. The centres will come up in civil hospitals of Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad to name a few.” 

The national health mission (NHM), state of Maharashtra along with the epilepsy foundation of India and Surya Neuro centre, have detected 27,000 new patients with epilepsy.(Shutterstock)

