‘Maharashtra to get 10 regional epilepsy centres by the end of this year’
Dr Vijay Kandewad, NHM joint director of Maharashtra, who said, “We plan on starting 10 regional epilepsy centres in the state by the end of this year. Proposal for the same has been sent to the NHM, central ministry and the administration work is in process. We expect the centres to be functional this year itself. The centres will come up in civil hospitals of Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad to name a few.”pune Updated: Nov 17, 2018 16:32 IST
First Published: Nov 17, 2018 16:29 IST