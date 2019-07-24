Man abducted post altercation at bar in Pimpri-Chinchwad, charred body found

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked four and detained one for allegedly killing a man early Tuesday morning, an aftermath of an alleged bar fight.

The charred remains of the deceased, identified as Hitesh Govarchandas Mulchandani, 24, a resident of Pimpri, were found at an open ground near Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday morning. Mulchandani was friend of Kunal bar and restaurant owner Rohit Sukheja, 26, who is the complainant. The incident took place at the bar located at Radhika chowk, Pimpri.

The five booked in the case have been identified as Amin Feroz Khan, a resident of Gunjpeth; Shahbaz Seraj Qureshi, a resident of Kasarwadi; Arabaz Shaikh, a resident of Khadki; Linga alias Akshay Sanjay Bhosale, a resident of Sangvi and a man identified only as Langda.

According to the complaint, Mulchandani was at the bar with a friend when Khan turned up at 2 am to purchase alcohol. Khan then proceeded to urinate outside the premises, in front of the bar. When Sukheja and a few others tried to stop him, an altercation broke out. The five verbally abused a man named Sahil Lalwani, and broke a beer bottle on the head of another person identified as Kailas Patil. As the fight turned violent, the five shoved Mulchandani into a white car and drove away.

Mulchandani’s charred body was discovered later, stated the police.

When asked how the police identified his charred body, police inspector (crime) Ranganath Unde of Pimpri police, who is investigating the case, said, “We got to know through his friends who told us that he had been picked up by the assailants. He was friends with the bar owner and was there with him when the incident happened.”

A case under 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) , 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the five at Pimpri police station.

