Man alleges kidnap, forced kiss on camera in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:28 IST

A man from Pimpri-Chinchwad has lodged a complaint on Monday, against four unidentified people alleging that he had been kidnapped and forced to kiss a woman.

Three of the four people, he submitted in his complaint, filmed the moment and shared it with an unidentified person.

The complainant has been identified as Pravin Babi Mestry, 32, a resident of Pimple Gurav, Pimpri- Chinchwad. Mestry works as a designer in a company called Vertiv in Hadapsar.

Mestry told the police that he was at the main gate of Aundh hospital when a white Hyundai Accent car approached him. The incident took place between 8:30am and 10am on July 26, Friday. He told the police that he was forced inside the white car occupied by a woman and three men.

The four forced the man to kiss the woman and filmed it, he stated in his complaint. He also submitted in his complaint that the video and photos of the kiss were immediately sent to an unidentified person by one of the inmates of the car.

“He says he does not know any of them or why someone would do this to him. We are investigating the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the nearby areas,” said GD Mane, sub inspector, Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(e) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Sangvi police station.

