Home / Pune News / Man arrested for murder at Swargate

Man arrested for murder at Swargate

pune Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Hrushikesh Jivraj Kamthe (34), a resident of Lokmanya Colony, SNG Pump in Kothrud, has been arrested on Monday for the murder of Nagesh Dagdu Gund (37), a resident of Kerul, Tuljapur, Usmanabad.

Kamthe attempted to rob Gund at Swargate on September 3, between 11:30pm and midnight. A scuffle ensued during which the accused murdered Gund, police said.

The deceased man was waiting for a friend to pick him up from Swargate and drop him to Kothrud, according to the police.

“We were investigating a robbery in the Sinhagad road area. We had also seen the footage of the Swargate case. He committed a robbery in Yerawada as well, after the Swargate incident,” said senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad of unit 3 of the Pune police crime branch.

Gund resisted the robbery and was attacked by Kamthe with a sickle, after which, Kamthe fled the spot with cash and Gund’s mobile phone.

Gund succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Swargate police station.

