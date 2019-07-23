Man found dead with bullet wound, Pune police allege suicide

A 28-year-old man working in a laptop production company in Vimannagar was found dead with a bullet wound in his chest on Sunday evening.

The deceased man was identified as Sachin Vandekar, a resident of Pimple Gurav. Vandekar lived with his younger brother Dipak and friend Vishal Lahane. The police have seized the weapon and are finding the source from where the deceased got it, said a police official.

On Sunday evening, when Lahane was in the bathroom of their flat and Dipak was going out of the building, the latter heard a gun shot. He then rushed to the flat and at the same time Lahane also came out of the bathroom and both saw Vandekar lying in the pool of blood. The two men also found a pistol near the spot where Vandekar collapsed. according to the police.

Prabhakar Shinde of Sangvi police station said, “We do not know where did he get the weapon from. He was working in a laptop production company in Vimannagar and had quit his job recently. He had started looking for a job as per our information. No suicide note was recovered from his residence.”

The police are probing the incident and are recording statements from Dipak Vandekar and Lahane, said an official.

The incident was recorded in an accidental death report at Sangvi police station that comes under the Pimpri- Chinchwad police jurisdiction. The body was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:41 IST