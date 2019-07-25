Man kills ex-fiancée, injures her mother in Pune

A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Wednesday for killing his ex-fiancée and trying to kill her mother.

The deceased girl has been identified as Nazneen Sadik Shaikh (18), while her injured mother has been identified as Faimida Sadik Shaikh, (45), both residents of Ganesh peth, Nade lane.

The accused Rafik Razzak Shaikh is a resident of Ashrafnagar in Kondhwa Budrukh. The arrested man is the son of the deceased girl’s paternal aunt, according to the police.

“Their marriage was fixed by their parents in November 2018. But when the parents learned that the boy does not have a stable job, they cancelled the marriage,” said senior police inspector Kishore Navande of Faraskhana police station.

The accused approached the two women, who were walking through the area where they lived, at 2:30pm on Tuesday. He first stabbed Nazneen with a knife in the stomach multiple times. He, then, proceeded to attack her mother on her face, stomach and knees before he was pulled away by passers-by.

Police inspector (crime) Nandkishor Shelke of Faraskhana police station is investigating the case. The police have seized the weapon allegedly used in the murder.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:55 IST