Man murders pregnant live-in partner, surrenders before police in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:49 IST

A man allegedly killed his 24-year-old pregnant live-in partner in Karegaon, Ranjangaon MIDC area, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, who works at a local industrial unit, later went to Ranjangaon MIDC police station and confessed to his crime.

According to officials, the incident happened on Friday, following which the 27-year-old accused visited the police station and asked the police to give him a pen and paper.

“The man came to the police station and wrote on paper that he is under depression and in this state, he has committed the murder. He also said that he strangulated his girlfriend,” said police naik PN Sutar.

The police have arrested the suspect who was living with the woman at Rajgad Plaza in Karegaon since the past four to five months.

The FIR has been lodged by police constable Gajanan Shinde. Shinde in his FIR stated that he and another police constable GG Sutar were at the police station when the accused Kiran Balasaheb Phunde (27) arrived at 6:35pm on August 15 and gave a written submission of strangulating his live-in in room number 33 of Rajgad Plaza at Karegaon in Shirur tahsil of the district and said that he had locked the room from outside.

The accused handed over a key of the room to them. The police teams immediately rushed to the spot and opened the door lock in the presence of local residents as eyewitnesses. As per Phunde’s statement, they found the dead body inside the room.

The accused said that he had been staying with the victim in a live-in relationship and she had become pregnant. The couple wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but did not have money to go to the doctor. Phunde later wanted to restart a physical relationship with the victim which she denied.

Enraged over the rejection and feeling insulted, he strangulated her to death, the FIR stated.

Police inspector Suresh Kumar Raut said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused and investigation was on ascertain more circumstantial evidence obtained by the police.