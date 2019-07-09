Man suspected to have drowned in Pune’s Mulshi dam

A man is suspected to have drowned in the Mulshi dam on Sunday when he had gone for a swim with his friends. The man has been identified as Pranav Mishra, who is in his 20s, according to police.

Police personnel and local disaster management team were looking for his body till late on Monday. However, they could not locate it.

“We have called for help from the Indian Naval Ship Shivaji and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who will come on Tuesday,” said senior police inspector A Dhumal of Paud police station.

“The force of the water is making it difficult to locate the body. He had been warned against going into the waters,” the official added.

The incident has been recorded as a missing person’s case at Paud police station which comes under the Pune rural police jurisdiction.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 16:51 IST