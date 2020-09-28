e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man trying to acquire fast food franchise duped of ₹8.5 lakh

Man trying to acquire fast food franchise duped of ₹8.5 lakh

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Bhapkar (47), a resident of Khadki

pune Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The transactions were done between September 7 and September 14 through online banking.
The transactions were done between September 7 and September 14 through online banking. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 47-year-old man was duped of ₹8.5 lakh in his quest to acquire a franchise in Pune, of a well-known American fast-food chain.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Bhapkar (47), a resident of Khadki.

The transactions were done between September 7 and September 14 through online banking.

“He is a businessman and was looking to purchase a franchise of the chain. In the process, he received a call ,” said police inspector (crime) Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

The accused called the person and offered to help acquire the franchise, for which, the person demanded ₹8,55,600, which the complainant paid.

However, the complainant soon realised that he had been duped.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Khadki police station.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In