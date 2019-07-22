Many takers for pharmacy in state, syllabus remains outdated

Students across the state are increasing opting for pharmacy courses. However, among the most preferred courses which is diploma in pharmacy, students are subject to an outdated curriculum.

There has not been a single upgradation to the diploma in pharmacy syllabus since the last 25 years and students are still been taught according to a 1994 curriculum.

“Since the last 25 years, there has not been any change in the pharmacy diploma courses. There is an urgent need to upgrade this curriculum as students should be aware about the new medicines and technologies which have come up in the health sector. Along with that, the state technical education department needs to conduct a survey of all the pharmacy colleges in the state and see if all the facilities are provided to students or not. Only then, the standard of pharmacy education will grow,” said Dr VN Jagtap, principal, Institute of Pharmacy, Azam Campus, Pune.

Dr Kiran Shastri, an education expert in the health sector, said, “There is an increase in the number of multispecialty hospitals and in these hospitals, there is a need of people who are aware about modern techniques of medicine logistics, medicines used and given for serious diseases, among others. But unfortunately in our country, students going for the two-year pharmacy diploma courses are learning from the old curriculum which is of no use in today’s health sector. In western countries, pharmacy education is patient-centric and healthcare management is responsible for it, whereas in India, this sector is business-centric.”

Diploma in pharmacy was first started in 1932 at the Banaras Hindu University in India. All the pharmacy institutions in the country are regulated under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Under this Act, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is responsible for pharmacy education and is authorised to give licence to a pharmacist.

Students are also suffering because of the age-old syllabus. Jaydeep Pandey, a students who recently completed a pharmacy course, said, “Last year, I completed my pharmacy diploma and since then, I have been working as a pharmacist in a reputed medical shop. While working there, I realised that there were many things in practical work which were never taught to us in the diploma course and we had to learn things on the job.”

