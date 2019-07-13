Vishwa Marathi Sahitya Sammelan: Linguists to turn a phrase in Cambodia; 250 registrations done

The 9th Vishwa Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which will be held in Angkor vat, Cambodia from August 25 to 29, has received 250 registrations, said Sammelan officials at a press conference on Friday .

Marathi Sahitya Sammelan past president Shripal Sabnis will inaugurate the sammelan. Archaeology as a theme has been chosen. Current president of the literary unit of the sammelan, GB Deglurkar is a noted archaeologist.

A one man show called ‘Mala Bheteli Mansa (the people I met) by media specialist Vishwas Mehendale, the chief guest for the sammelan, will also take place at the event.

“Cambodia has been immortalised by sculptures who were followers of Hinduism. The name Cambodia is derived from the Hindu Brahmin ‘Cambu Swayambhuja’, a person who had been to the country in 8th century AD,” said Deglurkar while talking about the importance of Cambodia as a location for the sammelan.

He also stated that, “The temple Angkor vat is also printed on currency notes and on the national flag which makes this country interesting. Participants will be taken to see the 80 notable temples.”

“The idea is to create awareness that every subject can be expressed through Marathi literature. Thus it has covered all kinds of literary works on particular subjects earlier too,” said president of Vishwa Marathi Parishad, Nilesh Gaikwad.

The sammelan will be conducted in collaboration with Shivsangh Pratishthan, a travel agency.

