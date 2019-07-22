Market watch: Supply of select veggies to Pune helps reduce burden on pockets

The increased supply of select vegetables from surrounding districts has led to a decrease in their prices at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune. The prices of ginger, ladies’ finger, ridge gourd, brinjal and lima beans reduced by 10 to 15 per cent on Sunday.

“Due to the break in the monsoon, many farmers got time to harvest vegetables,hence, we are witnessing this increase in arrival of vegetables at APMC, Pune, on Sunday,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

On Sunday, APMC, Pune received 160 trucks of vegetables. The prices ofginger decreased from ₹900-₹750 per 10 kilogrammes last week to ₹500-₹750 per 10 kilogrammes this week. The prices of ladies’ finger also decreased from ₹300-₹350 per 10 kilogrammes last week to ₹120-₹250 per 10 kilogrammes this week. The price ofridge gourd has come down from ₹400-₹450 per 10 kilogrammes to ₹300-₹350 per 10 kilogrammes this week; prices of brinjal also decreased and settled at ₹100-₹200 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices oflima beans reduced from ₹650-₹750 per 10 kilogrammes last week to ₹400-₹500 per 10 kilogrammes this week.

A total of 25 tempos of green chillies and 500 boxes of tomatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune on Sunday. As many as 40 trucks of potatoes arrived from Agra and Indore.

