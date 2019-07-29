Maximum capacity: 5,000 cusecs of water released from Khadakwasla dam

pune

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:41 IST

A total of 5,000 cusecs of water was released from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday.

Heavy showers lashed the city in the past three days and helped dam water levels hit good capacity. The total water content of four dams stood at an aggregate of 19.41 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) as of Sunday, which accounted for 66.59 per cent capacity of all the four dams supplying water to the city while last year the water level was 25.12 TMC which accounted for 86.17 per cent capacity.

Khadakwasla dam experienced 36mm rainfall on Sunday and similarly, the three other dams - Temghar, Varasgaon and Panshet - also received good rainfall, irrigation officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 31.5mm rainfall during the last 24 hours in the city. According to the central fire brigade officials, two tree branches fell down in Sakalnagar in the afternoon and another at Satara road in the evening. No casualties were reported from both the incidents.

According to IMD, while there is no deficiency of rainfall in Pune, Marathwada and Vidharbha continue to suffer from rainfall deficiency. Central Maharashtra has reported 19 per cent excess rainfall. For Maharashtra, IMD forecast that on July 29, Konkan and Goa regions may experience extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places whereas, isolated places in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha may experience heavy rainfall.

Dam levels

Khadakwasla - 100%

Panshet - 74.49%

Varasgaon- 58.88%

Temghar - 52.82%

Total content of 4 dams

This year - 19.41 TMC (66.59%)

Same period last year - 25.12 TMC (86.17%)

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:38 IST