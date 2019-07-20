Medical body claims state destroying child health scheme

Dr Pranali Vetal, state president for Doctors of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Employee’s Association of Maharashtra state (dreams) accused the state government of destroying the RBSK programme.

She said that new employees recruited for the health and wellness centres were being paid more than the RBSK doctors who had been in employment for more than 10 years. “This is injustice,” she said, adding that there was also the fear of 2,300 doctors losing their jobs.

According to her, in the remote and backward district of Chandrapur, the RBSK doctors conducted 2,368 paediatric surgeries between 2013 and 2018.

In the last three years, they performed 4,178 cardiac surgeries in children who were picked up early by the RBSK doctors, she said.

“The RBSK doctors have not only helped reduce morbidity rate in the state, but have also helped in curbing mortality rate in children. This is all because of regular screening and finding children who need immediate intervention. They cannot shut the programme haphazardly,” she said.

Dr Dinesh Gharge, an RBSK doctor, said, “Shutting down a national programme run by the central ministry in the state may cost the state majorly. Without the permission of the central health ministry they cannot do so.”

RBSK doctors said more than two crore children were being screened every year in rural areas under the programme.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 16:55 IST