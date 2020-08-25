e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration

Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration

pune Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:23 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune district reviewed the oxygen supply in the city after the demand of medical oxygen increased three fold within a month. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday undertook a meeting with medical oxygen suppliers and retailers to ensure that there is a smooth supply in the district.

Rao said, “Oxygen is key for Covid-19 treatment and many critical patients require it. The demand for medical oxygen increased more than three times in a month. In June and July, the demand for oxygen had been 42 metric tonnes per day which has now shot up to 135 metric tonnes per day in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

“With the boost in medical infrastructure and beds due to the jumbo Covid-19 facilities, the requirement of oxygen is also increasing. We received some complaints as well regarding oxygen supply, but they were related to transportation and unavailability of the cylinders,” Rao added.

The divisional commissioner appointed the food and drug commissioner as the nodal officer to monitor the smooth oxygen supply in Pune district. The food and drug administration will monitor the prices of oxygen regularly.

Rao said, “We warned oxygen suppliers that there should be no artificial shortage in the future even if there is no price hike. If the oxygen suppliers create an artificial price hike, then, action will be taken against them under the Essential Commodities Act.”

top news
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
‘Neither luxury nor sin good’: GST tax rate on 2-wheelers may witness a cut
‘Neither luxury nor sin good’: GST tax rate on 2-wheelers may witness a cut
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In