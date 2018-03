Meet Pune’s iron maidens who ‘conquered’ beds of nails in an attempt to break world record

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 17:03 IST

Vaishnavi first lay on a beds of nails, each nail six inches long. A bed of nails was then placed on top of her, on which Asmita then lay. Shahabad stone slabs, weighing 1,000 kg in total, were then kept on Asmita’s chest. The stone slabs were then smashed with a hammer weighing 18 pounds, by the girls’ karate coach, Vikram Marathe. The event took place at the Nehru Memorial hall, Camp on Thursday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)