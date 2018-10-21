MeToo Pune: Symbiosis centre for media and communication director asked to go on leave

Pune Anupam Siddhartha, director, Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), has been advised leave from Monday onwards, pending an inquiry. There were complaints regarding sexual harassment by both students and staff at the institute on social media.

SCMC had instituted a probe by a three-member internal committee into allegations by students and alumni of sexual harassment by some faculty members. These allegations were made on social media as a part of the #MeToo campaign.

The letter addressed to Bhama Venkataramani, dean, academic and administration at Symbiosis International University, demands Siddhartha step down from the post of director.

“A lot of complaints and a letter too from students complaining of harassment and bullying by him were received. We had set up an internal committee to look into it. Since the petition has been signed by more than 100 students, it will take time for the internal committee to talk to each of them. Hence, as an interim measure, the internal committee has recommended that Anupam Siddhartha goes on leave pending inquiry. Since tomorrow is a Sunday, we will be issuing him a letter on Monday regarding the same,” said Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis Society.

According to the students, several complaints to the director Anupam Siddhartha were rendered ineffective, as he demanded that the names of the faculty be revealed without which no action could be taken.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 13:35 IST