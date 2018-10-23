MeToo Pune: Two faculty members of Symbiosis media school suspended after allegations of sexual harassment

Pune-based Symbiosis centre for media and communication (SCMC) has suspended two of its faculty members following the allegations of sexual harassment by both former and present students as a part of ongoing #MeToo campaign.

The action against the two faculty members came after a hearing was conducted by the internal complaints committee (ICC) constituted by the Symbiosis international (deemed) university. ICC interacted with 10 former students, who recounted their experiences, which has led to the action, said Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis society.

“We have issued order of suspension based on the interim report submitted by ICC. The action was taken following interaction with ex-students. We are investigating the matter thoroughly and it will continue till all the victims are heard,” said Yeravdekar.

Among those suspended by the institute include Suhas Gatne, adjunct faculty at SCMC and Vijay Shelar, assistant professor teaching media and camera to students. HT made several attempts to contact Ghatne and Shelar through phone calls and text messages though there was no response from both.

The institute also issued a formal order to Anupam Siddhartha, director at SCMC, on Monday, to go on leave, pending inquiry as some former and present students had accused him of harassing them.

These allegations were made by students and alumni on social media as part of the #MeToo campaign that has taken the country by storm. From insensitive and inappropriate physical and verbal interactions to outright sexual harassment by fellow students and faculty members, the students came out to speak about an array of issues breeding a toxic culture on campus.

“Following the UGC guidelines and abiding by it, the symbiosis administration has set up an Internal Interim Committee consisting of three professors, three student representatives, three non-teaching staff and one outside expert, who are investigating the matter. The committee has suspended two faculty members following allegations of sexual harassment,” said Yerwadekar. Though she mentioned that there was no complaint in writing from the ten past students, the committee has gone ahead with the suspension.

Acting upon the petition signed by 100 boys and girls against SCMC director Anupam Siddharth, has been told to go on indefinite leave from October 22 on basis on harassment and bullying.

The allegations on the social media by the ex students talk about insensitive and inappropriate physical and verbal interactions to outright sexual harassment by fellow students and faculty members, besides hinting at array of issues breeding a toxic culture on campus. One of the ex student on the condition of anonymity has said, “Several girls had complained about being inappropriately touched by a teacher, during classes, where sometimes during photography classes, one of faculty would enhance or photograph body parts of the students.”

Wrong to make such allegations after years, says activist Sapkal

Social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, 71, while speaking in Ahmednagar district, on the sidelines of an event, opposed women coming out after more than 10 years to recount their experiences of sexual harassment. When asked for her reaction on the #MeToo movement, Sapkar said it was wrong on the women’s part to come out and accuse people after so many years.

“Why is everyone waking up after so many years? It is wrong to make such allegations after 10 to 20 years. Why didn’t they raise their voices when such atrocities were done, why now? Lots of things change for both the accused and the victim after ten years, and this will affect those who are not guilty. Due to this campaign, they will have to suffer unnecessary punishment. The woman who is accusing might be someone’s wife, a sister, a mother as well as the man accused too might be a father or have a brother,” said Sapkal.

The #MeToo movement has presented women in India a platform to come out and talk about the harassment they have suffered. The campaign began in India when was actor Tanushree Datta voiced her concern accusing actor Nana Patekar of molesting her in 2008 during the shooting of a film. Following this, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, and Anu Malik from the industry have also been named in allegations.

