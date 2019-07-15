Mid-july veggie price rise in Pune set to leave a bad taste

Vegetable prices saw an increase of 15 per cent on Sunday.

Prices of vegetables including tomato,cauliflower,cabbage,drumstick and carrot increased as compared to last week, according to the produce price list at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune. On Sunday, 125 trucks of vegetables arrived at the market.

“Due to the low supply of vegetables to the APMC, the prices of vegetables slightly increased. As a result of heavy rainfall spell damaged vegetables of farmers affected arrival on Sunday. This situation will continue for the next few weeks,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

The prices of tomatoes increased from ₹110 to ₹ 130 per 10 kg, to ₹140- ₹180 per 10 kg. The prices ofcauliflower, also increased from ₹150 to ₹180 per 10 kg to ₹150-220 per 10 kg. Cabbagewas sold at ₹ 200-240 per 10 kg against ₹180-200 per 10 kg last week.Drumstick was sold at ₹550-600 per 10 kg against ₹450-500 per 10 kg.On Sunday,carrot was sold at ₹ 200-250 per 10 kg against₹150-180 per 10 kg during last week.

At least 2,000 bags of tomatoes and 100 bags of groundnuts arrived at APMC, Pune, on Sunday. A total of five tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.The prices of potatoes were stable. A total of 50 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat .

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:19 IST