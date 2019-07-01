Minor booked for sexually assaulting 17-year-old in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a 17-year-old old boy for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Dighi.

The minor boy was booked on Saturday, apprehended and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Yerawada on Sunday. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the complaint, the girl was chasing her pet cat in the society she resided in when the boy grabbed her. The alleged incident took place in December 2018. The boy allegedly assaulted her again in January, the victim told the police.

The accused, as well as the girl, live in the same residential area of Dighi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The complaint was filed by the victim herself.

“After the incident in January, she moved to her native place. She fell pregnant from the incident. When her stomach started showing, her mother took her to a women’s home. The hospital estimated that she is 28 weeks pregnant, and informed us (local police) about it,” said Poornima Kadam, sub-inspector of Dighi police station who is investigating the case.

The girl told the police that she was calling for her cat when the boy heard it and opened the door of his house and came out. Her mother, who works as domestic help, did not know about the incident until a few days ago when the girl informed her about the cause of pregnancy.

The accused alleged locked her inside a bathroom and raped her. The victim told the police that he filmed the incident on his mobile phone. He also threatened to leak the video if the girl informed anyone regarding the incident.

In January, the accused assaulted the girl again, threatening to release the video if she did not give in. The police are in the process of recovering the video as well.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 4, 7, and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 66(e) of Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the boy at Dighi police station.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 16:53 IST